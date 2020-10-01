Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM appeals to village Sarpanchs, Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all Village Sarpanchs and Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in villages to provide tap water to every home, especially poor communities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:14 IST
PM appeals to village Sarpanchs, Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all Village Sarpanchs and Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in villages to provide tap water to every home, especially poor communities. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reached out to all Sarpanchs/ Gram Pradhans of the country through a letter dated September 29, 2020 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The goal of the Mission - Har Ghar Jal can be fully realized with the help of all Sarpanch/ Pradhan/ village community leaders as they play a pivotal role in its implementation," read a press statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Prime Minister mentioned how the contribution made by people for this missions' success is creating history. Through this mission, the issue of water supply will not only be addressed, but will also help in tackling water-borne diseases like cholera, dysentery, diarrhea, encephalitis, typhoid, etc. Also, when the livestock is provided with safe and clean water, it not only improves their health but plays a critical role in improving their productivity, thus enhancing income of families. The Prime Minister appealed to people and Gram Panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a people's movement.

The timing of the letter is crucial as the country is in the midst of fighting the Corona pandemic with full strength and simultaneously also taking historic steps to become self-reliant and truly become 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', the statement read. The letter mentioned the efforts of the Union Government in the last six years in providing road, housing, toilet, gas connection, electricity, bank account, and pension to all. Emphasizing on the importance of safe and adequate potable drinking water as an absolute necessity, the Prime Minister stated how JJM has emerged as a one of its kind programme in which planning, implementation, operation and maintenance role has been vested with the village communities to ensure drinking water to every home.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the scarcity of water adversely affects women and children. It is urged that women take lead in water management as this can be done in a best way by the womenfolk, as Centre and State Government can play the role of a facilitator, while women are at the helm of the drinking water supply programme at village level. Jal Jeevan Mission is also a means to generate employment in rural areas. This Mission has been given priority under the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna' meant for the migrant workers who have returned home due to the Corona Virus pandemic. As per the press statement, Prime Minister has appealed to the Sarpanchs/ Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards providing tap water connection to every household in the villages, especially poor and marginalized people under this life-changing Mission.

"Suggestions from the Sarpanchs and Pradhans, both for himself and the Government have also been sought. Shri Modi has hoped that all possible steps will be taken by the Sarpanch in the village to keep every member in the Gram Panchayat safe from Corona virus by maintaining the physical distance of six feet and compulsory use of masks. The Prime Minister wished everyone good health and safety," the press statement read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released the 'Margdarshika' for providing assured water supply to every household in the villages by Gram Panchayats/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ Paani Samitis under the life changing 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (Click here to view the 'Margdarshika'). The 'Logo' of the Jal Jeevan Mission was also unveiled. Jal Jeevan Mission is under implementation in partnership with States with the aim to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024.

In the past one year, more than 2.30 Crore households have already been provided tap water connections across the country. As on date, 5.50 Crore households now get assured safe tap water in their homes, i.e. almost 30 per cent of total rural households, the press statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...

More Metro trains from October 5

Services of the Metro Railway in the city will be available for longer duration between Kavi Subhash and Noapara stations from October 5, an official said here on Thursday. Metro Railway will run 122 services from Monday, increasing it from...

Bang your pots: top French chef calls for COVID protest

One of Frances top chefs on Thursday urged fellow restaurant and bar owners to protest against the possible closure of their establishments, as the government considers tightening rules to control a second coronavirus wave.Double Michelin-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020