Adityanath must resign over Hathras "gang-rape": AAP

The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a protest here against the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths resignation. The Delhi-based party criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the midnight cremation of the victim.

"The body of the woman was cremated in the dark. The family was not allowed to conduct final rites in a bid to wipe out evidencethe chief minister has to resign immediately and the matter has to be probed by a Supreme Court judge, AAPs national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said in a statement released after the protest. Amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal incident, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on Thursday said that the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital, was not raped.