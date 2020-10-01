Adityanath must resign over Hathras "gang-rape": AAP
The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a protest here against the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths resignation. The Delhi-based party criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the midnight cremation of the victim. "The body of the woman was cremated in the dark.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:34 IST
"The body of the woman was cremated in the dark. The family was not allowed to conduct final rites in a bid to wipe out evidencethe chief minister has to resign immediately and the matter has to be probed by a Supreme Court judge, AAPs national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said in a statement released after the protest. Amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal incident, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on Thursday said that the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital, was not raped.
