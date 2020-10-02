Left Menu
Balrampur rape: UP govt to give residential plot, job to family member of victim, says MLA

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide a residential plot and job to a family member of the 22-year-old Balrampur woman who died after she was allegedly raped by two men, according to local BJP MLA Palturam The state government will also give Rs 2 lakh more as financial assistance, the Balrampur MLA who met the victim’s family said on Friday.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:41 IST
The state government will also give Rs 2 lakh more as financial assistance, the Balrampur MLA who met the victim’s family said on Friday. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident. The government will provide a residential plot and job to a member of the family," he said, adding that those involved in the act will be given strict punishment. "The family has been given a financial assistance of Rs 6,18,750. They will be given Rs 2 lakh more," he added. The Dalit woman had died on Tuesday after she was allegedly raped by two men here. Both accused have been arrested, police had said. Talking to reporters in Balrampur on Wednesday night, the victim's mother had claimed that the accused broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by police. "My daughter had gone to take admission to a college on Tuesday. On her way back, three-four persons abducted her, took her to their room, gave her an injection and raped her,” she alleged. “They later sent her back on an e-rickshaw, which dumped her outside our house. They broke her legs and back. She could not stand or talk," the victim's mother had said. Quoting the victim's family members, Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said the woman, who worked in a private firm, returned home in a serious condition on Tuesday. She looked dazed and had an intravascular cannula, medically known as vigo and used for administering an injection or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hands. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way, the SP said. When the matter was reported to police by the hospital, her parents alleged that she was gangraped, he added. Acting on her parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP had said. About the reports that the victim's legs and back were broken, he said, "It was not confirmed in the post-mortem. We contradict this news." The victim was cremated on Wednesday after the post-mortem in the presence of her family members, police had said.

