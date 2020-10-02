Hundreds take part in 'Fit India Movement' run in Arunachal

Hundreds of men and women on Friday participated in the 'Fit India Movement' run to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives. Karate Association of India president Likha Tara flagged off the one kilometre run from Chimpu to Itanagar.

In his address, Tara termed the occasion as auspicious as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "Being the living assets of the nation, you should emulate Gandhian virtues in your daily life and behaviour for India to be identified globally as a firm nation," he said.

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The run here was jointly organised by the Directorate of Sports and the Itanagar Municipal Council in association with the Sports Authority of India.