200 kg of ganja bound for Lanka seized, 3 held

200 kg of ganja bound for Lanka seized, 3 heldPTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:39 IST
Ramanathapuram (TN), Oct 2 (PTI): A total of 200 kg ofganja to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was seized from a boatanchored 4 nautical miles near Mallipattinam in Thanjavurdistrict on Friday, police said
The Q branch police arrested three people in thisconnection and seized the cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh, theysaid
The three were identified as Kumar, Kandan andJagadeesswaran, the police said, adding that the boat inwhich the narcotic was being smuggled was impounded.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kandan andJagadeesswaran