200 kg of ganja bound for Lanka seized, 3 held

Ramanathapuram (TN), Oct 2 (PTI): A total of 200 kg ofganja to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was seized from a boatanchored 4 nautical miles near Mallipattinam in Thanjavurdistrict on Friday, police said

The Q branch police arrested three people in thisconnection and seized the cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh, theysaid

The three were identified as Kumar, Kandan andJagadeesswaran, the police said, adding that the boat inwhich the narcotic was being smuggled was impounded.