J-K Lt Guv pays tributes to soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to army soldiers killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector. The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Havaldar Kuldeep Singh of Unit 15 SIKH LI who was killed in the same incident on Thursday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to army soldiers killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector. "Rifleman Shubham Sharma has laid down his life in the service of the nation. The nation is indebted by his sacrifice. We are proud of our Armed Forces and we stand strong in their support," Sinha said.

The mortal remains of the jawan of the JAK Rifles reached his home in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday. The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Havaldar Kuldeep Singh of Unit 15 SIKH LI who was killed in the same incident on Thursday. Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of four other jawans who were injured in the incident.

