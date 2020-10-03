Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings

The grand jury last week cleared the two white officers who shot Taylor and charged a third with wanton endangerment for stray bullets that hit a neighboring apartment in the March 13 raid. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was with her, has said he believed the officers who burst in were criminal intruders and Walker fired once, wounding one officer.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:44 IST
Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the officers fatally shooting her, audio recordings released on Friday show. The new details from the police officers who raided Taylor's Louisville apartment contrast with earlier witness reports and have been a point of contention in the case that has captured national attention and prompted street protests over racism and police use of force.

Kentucky's attorney general on Friday released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings that cleared three policemen of homicide charges in Taylor's death, offering a rare peek at the inner workings of a grand jury, which is normally kept secret. The grand jury last week cleared the two white officers who shot Taylor and charged a third with wanton endangerment for stray bullets that hit a neighboring apartment in the March 13 raid.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was with her, has said he believed the officers who burst in were criminal intruders and Walker fired once, wounding one officer. Three officers then shot 32 rounds, six of which hit Taylor. In a police interview on March 25 that was played to the grand jury last week, the officer who was wounded, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, said police banged on Taylor's door repeatedly six or seven different times, repeatedly announcing they were police there to serve a search warrant.

"It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute, banging on the door," Mattingly said. He went on to describe how a colleague broke in the door and he was first to enter the apartment, soon to encounter Walker with a gun about 20 feet away. Walker fired first. "As soon as the shot was fired I could feel the heat in my leg. So I just returned fire. Got four rounds off," said Mattingly, who later fired two more shots before retreating because of his wound.

Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired 16 rounds, hit Taylor a combined six times. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they acted in self-defense, and the grand jury agreed. Detective Brett Hankison, the officer charged with wanton endangerment, fired 10 times from outside.

Cosgrove, in his interview with police investigators, said the officers knocked on the door for about 90 seconds. Hankison estimated the knocking was more brief.

"This went on for probably 30 to 45 seconds of banging and announcing, knocking and announcing," Hankison said. WITNESSES' ACCOUNTS

Multiple witnesses told reporters they did not hear any police announcement. The search warrant did not require them to knock, but police said they chose to do so anyway. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the special prosecutor in the case, has said only one witness has verified the police account of their announcement, and that witness changed his story.

The witness first told investigators in March that he did not hear police identify themselves but two month later, in a follow-up interview with investigators, the witness said he heard officers knock and announce, the Louisville Courier Journal reported, citing investigative documents. Cameron revealed in a Louisville television interview on Tuesday that he recommended only the one endangerment charge that was returned, saying the grand jury had the responsibility to bring additional charges if it believed they were warranted.

Prosecutors have wide leeway in how to present evidence to a grand jury, which then decides whether to bring charges. Nine of the 12 grand jurors must agree on a charge in order to return an indictment. Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes have supported street protests calling for the arrest of the officers and demanding justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician.

The Taylor family has won a $12 million wrongful death settlement from the city of Louisville but still asked for the evidence to be made public, questioning whether Cameron sought to shield the officers from criminal liability. The Kentucky governor, Louisville's mayor and even a member of the grand jury itself had called for the proceedings to be released, increasing the pressure on Cameron, a Black Republican whom President Donald Trump has praised as a rising star in the party.

In the end, it was the judge overseeing Hanikson's case who ordered the recordings to be entered in the court file, making them public.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corps Uni...

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

OHCHRhighlighted what it called a cycle of violence whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift for days at sea. Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, t...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020