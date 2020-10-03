UP CM orders for CBI probe into Hathras case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, officials said

The development comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim's family at her home

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted. Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry. PTI KIS RT