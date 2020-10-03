Four apprehended in connection with robbery

A 20-year-old man and his three accomplices were apprehended for allegedly robbing the mobile phones of his friend from southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Aashis, a resident of Bulandsahar district in Uttar Pradesh, Hemant (20), a resident of Ayur Vigyan Nagar, Devender (24), a resident of Sriniwaspuri and one juvenile, they said.

Police said they have also nabbed Mahesh, a resident of Bulandsahar, who was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone. On August 17, police received information that one Rahul Paswan was robbed of his two mobile phones in Ashtha Kunj Park.

Paswan alleged that he, along with his two friends Aashis and Kanishka, came to Ashtha Kunj Park and suddenly three others arrived there, pushed him and his friends and robbed two mobile phones from him and one mobile phone from his friend Ashish, a senior police officer said. During tracking of the IMEI numbers of the mobile phones, one phone was found operational with a new number.

After analysing the ownership of the mobile number, it was found that the phone was being used by Mahesh. Police arrested Mahesh and recovered the robbed mobile phone, a senior police officer said. "During interrogation, Mohan said he had purchased the phone from his friend Aashis for Rs 2,500. Thereafter, Aashis was apprehended from Bulandshahr," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Interrogation revealed that Aashis was the friend of the complainant and he was with him at the time of the incident. Aashis said that he, along with his three friends -- Hemant, Devender and one juvenile -- hatched a conspiracy to rob the complainant, the DCP said. He called Paswan at Aashta Kunj Park for a meeting. Paswan, along with his friend Kanishka, came there and as per the plan, three friends of Aashis came there and robbed Paswan of two mobile phones, Meena said.

The robbers also took away the mobile phone of Aashis to show that the act was unpremeditated. He further disclosed that he sold the mobile phone to his friend Mahesh. On his instance, Hemant and Davinder and the juvenile were apprehended from their home, the DCP added.