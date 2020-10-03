Body of woman found in plastic bag thrown into canal
The body of a young woman in aplastic bag was found in a canal at a village in Vikarabaddistrict of Telangana, police said on Saturday The woman, believed to be 22-25 years old, could not beidentified. Some dogs pulled the bag but the body was intact,the police said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:33 IST
The body of a young woman in aplastic bag was found in a canal at a village in Vikarabaddistrict of Telangana, police said on Saturday
The woman, believed to be 22-25 years old, could not beidentified. Some dogs pulled the bag but the body was intact,the police said. The canal runs alongside an agriculturalland
A case of murder has been registered and investigationhas begun, they said.