Developer shot dead in Howrah over building shopping mall

A real estate developer was shot dead in West Bengal's Howrah, police said on Sunday. Amit Hait (48) was shot from a point-blank range near his residence in the Tikiapara area of the city on Saturday around 8.30 pm, they said.

As per the preliminary investigation, a dispute over converting an old cinema hall into a shopping mall could have been the reason for the attack, a police officer said. Five persons have been detained in connection with the murder, he said.

Police said that Hait's family named two of his aides with whom his relations soured recently, and they are being tracked..