Purr-fect Nadal sees off cat-loving qualifier

While there have been upsets in the women's draw, it's business as usual for Rafael Nadal among the men at the French Open. “If that's a good inspiration for the young generation, that's good.”

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:32 IST
While there have been upsets in the women's draw, it's business as usual for Rafael Nadal among the men at the French Open. Against a player who loves him so much that he named his cat after him, Nadal showed no mercy with Sebastian Korda, seeing off the 20-year-old qualifier with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 thumping on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the 14th time.

Nadal has yet to drop a set in his pursuit of a 13th French Open crown that would give him 20 major titles overall, tying Roger Federer's record. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian champion Petr Korda, got swept away by Nadal's power on the red clay but did get consoling words of encouragement from his 34-year-old tennis idol who said the youngster's play was "really impressive." "All of our generation, we try very hard to be passionate," Nadal said. "If that's a good inspiration for the young generation, that's good."

