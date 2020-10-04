Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras case: RLD protests in Muzaffarnagar against party leader being lathi charged

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) activists staged a protest and blocked roads in different places in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district against police baton charge on its party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday when he had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family. A similar road blockade was held as they blocked Meerut-Karnal highway at Phugana in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:56 IST
Hathras case: RLD protests in Muzaffarnagar against party leader being lathi charged

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) activists staged a protest and blocked roads in different places in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district against police baton charge on its party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday when he had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family. In a press statement issued in Lucknow, the RLD alleged that its vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and party workers were baton charged by police when they were on their way to meet the family.

Hundreds of activists led by its Muzaffarnagar district president Ajit Rathi staged a dharna and blocked Circular Road in Civil Lines area in protest against the baton charge on RLD activists, including Chaudhary, and lodged a complaint against the police regarding the incident. A similar road blockade was held as they blocked Meerut-Karnal highway at Phugana in the district. The RLD activists blocked the road for several hours led by former state minister Yograj Singh while a demonstration was also carried out in Morna.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League IPL. Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against King...

Piyush Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metro's east-west corridor

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metros east-west corridor. Goyal via video link flagged off the first train from the newly inaugurated Phoolbgan station. Terming inauguration as a gift...

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020