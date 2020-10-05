Left Menu
A six-year-old nephew of the woman, who was allegedly raped by five men last year and later burnt alive in December while going to attend a court hearing in the gang-rape case, has gone missing. After the alleged kidnapping at about 4 pm on Friday, the family members tried to search the child, but when they could not trace him, they approached the police.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:26 IST
6-yr-old nephew of Unnao rape-cum-murder victim missing: Police

A six-year-old nephew of the woman, who was allegedly raped by five men last year and later burnt alive in December while going to attend a court hearing in the gang-rape case, has gone missing. The child went missing on Friday from his village in Bihar area and is yet to be traced, a senior police official said on Monday.

"Fourteen police teams have been deployed to work out the case,” said Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni. The missing child, a class one student, is the son of the brother of the 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by five men last year. She was later set ablaze by the accused when she was heading for a court hearing in the gang-rape case. She later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Lucknow range IG Lakshmi Singh visited the village on Sunday and met the family members of the kidnapped child and assured them of all possible help. Three constables, Narendra Yadav, Anuj and Rajesh Kumar, deployed for the security of the family, have been suspended for dereliction of duty after the alleged kidnapping of the child.

The five suspects named in the kidnapping case -- Captain Bajpai, Saroj Trivedi, Anita Trivedi, Sundara Lodhi and Harshit Bajpai – are the relatives of the gang-rape-murder accused, police said. After the alleged kidnapping at about 4 pm on Friday, the family members tried to search the child, but when they could not trace him, they approached the police.

