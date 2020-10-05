Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. calls for WHO reforms, timely information on outbreaks

The United States, in apparent criticism of China, said on Monday that it could not tolerate the "failure" of a member state of the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide accurate, complete and timely information about disease outbreaks. Earlier, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said that a list of experts had been submitted to China for consideration.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:56 IST
U.S. calls for WHO reforms, timely information on outbreaks
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The United States, in apparent criticism of China, said on Monday that it could not tolerate the "failure" of a member state of the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide accurate, complete and timely information about disease outbreaks. U.S. assistant health secretary Brett Giroir, speaking to the WHO Executive Board, also called for acting on proposed WHO reforms by countries including the United States, Germany, France and Chile.

Giroir, as well as the European Union and Australia called for launching an international WHO-led mission to China to investigate the origin of the virus which emerged late last year. Earlier, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said that a list of experts had been submitted to China for consideration.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SAI coaches to take age-appropriate fitness tests twice a year

The Sports Authority of India SAI has asked all coaches of the organisation to take fitness tests twice a year, with the record for the same being maintained in their personal files. The fitness tests would be set on the guidelines of Age A...

TCS m-cap surpasses Rs 10-lakh-cr mark; 2nd Indian firm to do so

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday became the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to attain a market valuation of more than Rs 10 lakh crore helped by a rally in its share price. The stock jumped over 7 per cent ahead of its b...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. White House acknowledges Trumps condition had been worse than revealedWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trumps condition on Friday was far worse...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Queen of Crime Christies first detective novel marks centenaryIt was partly thanks to a bet with her sister that Agatha Christie wrote her first detective novel, and 100 years since it w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020