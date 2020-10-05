Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea seeking uniform compensation for persons affected by violence

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a plea seeking direction to Parliament to enact a law providing a uniform scheme to compensate people who are affected by violence and other tragedies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:20 IST
SC rejects plea seeking uniform compensation for persons affected by violence

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a plea seeking direction to Parliament to enact a law providing a uniform scheme to compensate people who are affected by violence and other tragedies. A three-judge bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee dismissed the plea saying no mandamus can be issued to Parliament as a legislating body to enact legislation. "The law on the point is well-settled...The prayers are hence misconceived. Moreover, whether any scheme should at all be framed by the executive is a matter of policy. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution," the bench said

The apex court was hearing a PIL by advocate B S Rajesh Agrajit seeking directions to the central government to formulate, enact and implement a strong uniform scheme for awarding compensation for mishappenings, deaths and injuries to the impacted people.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Four men held for thrashing man, urinating on him over land dispute

Four people accused of beating up a man at gunpoint, urinating on him and breaking his janeu over a land dispute were arrested in Sakarpar area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Monday....

Goyal says exports will increase if products are good, subsidies not only solution

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said Indian exports will automatically increase if the products are good and competitively priced and that entrepreneurs should not think that subsidies are the only solution. He asserted that the country ...

Nitish Kumar's sole focus is on continuing as CM, rather than working for Bihar's development: LJP President Chirag Paswan.

Nitish Kumars sole focus is on continuing as CM, rather than working for Bihars development LJP President Chirag Paswan....

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Netflix has released three episodes of its four-part series about four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction, a lawyer for the worlds largest streaming service said on Monday. The Bad Boy Billionai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020