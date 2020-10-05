Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inputs about medical panel's report on Sushant's death should be obtained from CBI: AIIMS

The medical board has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said last week. In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:06 IST
Inputs about medical panel's report on Sushant's death should be obtained from CBI: AIIMS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AIIMS on Monday said the medical board has submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and any input regarding it should be obtained from the central probe agency. The medical board has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said last week.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera. However, on Monday, the AIIMS said in a statement, "A medical board was constituted by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "The medical board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the medical board would have to be obtained from the CBI," it said.

The statement follows certain media reports questioning the outcome of the medical board's examination and Dr Gupta's comments ruling out murder. Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS' medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

"How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned," he tweeted. On Saturday, Dr Gupta had said, "It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle. The ligature mark on the neck was consistent with hanging, he had said.

The doctors' panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera, Dr Gupta had told PTI, but refused to divulge any further details stating the case is subjudice. Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shameful that Hardeep Puri insulted farmers by calling them hooligans: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday said it was shameful that Union Minister of State Hardeep Puri had insulted farmers and khet mazdoor who were agitating against the black Agriculture laws by calling them hooligans and asked him to apol...

Kerala HC declines to pass interim order on Santhosh Eappen's petition seeking to quash CBI FIR in Life Mission scam

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to pass any interim order on the petition filed by Santhosh Eappen, MD of Unitac, seeking to quash the FIR registered by CBI against him in the Life Mission scam. The court also directed CBI to infor...

Ireland to avoid lockdown, tighten COVID-19 curbs instead -sources

Irelands government is set to reject a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into lockdown and will instead propose a tightening of current COVID-19 restrictions, two government sources said on Monday. The National Public Healt...

Ambani pitches for new regulation on data protection

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday pitched for the government framing new regulation to protect data and ensure data privacy, saying nations will increasingly compete on digital capital in the coming decades. Ambani, who has been a votary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020