Sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in militant attack will not go in vain: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the attack on a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here in which two CRPF jawans were killed, and promised their sacrifice will not go in vain. Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces party in Nowgam area, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others.

In his message, the Lt Governor said the government is determined and committed to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt peace and derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir through such a terror attack. "The sacrifices of our CRPF personnel will not go in vain. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and family members of our brave security personnel that we will punish the perpetrators of such terror attacks," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the slain jawans and strength to their family members. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured soldiers.