Delhi Capitals score 196/4 against RCB
Delhi Capitals scored 196 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Sent into bat, Marcus Stoinis top-scored for DC with 53 off 26 balls. Brief scores: Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Prithvi Shaw 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Shikhar Dhawan 32).PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:26 IST
