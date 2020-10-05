Left Menu
UP resident electrocuted to death in southeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with an electricity pole at a park near Nizamuddin Basti in southeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jubair, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. He worked at a car accessories market at Lajpat Nagar, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, they said. "We received a PCR call at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The caller informed us that a man has died due to current from an electricity pole," a senior police officer said. On reaching the spot, police found that the injured had been taken to AIIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said a case has been registered under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and further investigation has been taken up. The body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy, he said.

