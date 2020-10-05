Man shot dead near toll plaza in Punjab

Unidentified armed assailants shot dead a man near a toll plaza in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Monday, police said. Anakhveer Singh, a resident of Nangal village, was shot dead near the Lachowal toll plaza on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road in the evening, according to the police.

Singh, who ran a drug de-addiction centre, was going towards the Tanda side in his SUV. When he reached about 450 metres ahead of the toll plaza, at least seven unidentified people in two cars intercepted his Scorpio vehicle and fired six-seven shots at him, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, poilice said. PTI CORR SUN HMB