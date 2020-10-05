Ashwini Choubey, UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed discuss current status of COVID-19 vaccine

Union minister Ashwini Choubey and the United Kingdom's Minister of State for South-East Asia Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed have discussed bilateral relations in the health sector, the current status of COVID-19 vaccine and efforts being made to contain the pandemic, the health ministry said on Monday. During the discussion via a video link, Choubey, the minister of state for health, said COVID-19 has allowed humanity to come together and fight this pandemic with full force and resolve. "For centuries, India advocated the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world as one family)," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Explaining how this cultural attitude will play an important role for humanity in the future, Choubey stressed on the need to "fight this epidemic as a family". Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Geneva between the two countries in 2013 for continued cooperation in health, he said, "India-UK bilateral relations in the health sector are deep and strong. Cooperation between the two countries has strengthened over time." Highlighting the need to include the theme of "Ayushman Bharat" in the agenda of the next joint working group meeting to enhance cooperation between the two countries, he suggested to further cooperation in the fields of e-health, drug regulations, regulatory cooperation and others to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, the statement said.

UK's Minister of State for South-East Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmed took this occasion to discuss the work being done by India and the United Kingdom on the COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said. Ahmed also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's critical help in procuring paracetamol and other drugs during the COVID-19 transition period, it said.