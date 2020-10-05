Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinal Pell accuser denies bribe as Vatican intrigue grows

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has speculated in recent days that Vatican investigators were looking into whether Pell's nemesis at the Vatican, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired 700,000 euros (USD 823,000) in Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell's sex abuse trial. Pell, brought in by Pope Francis to bring accountability and transparency to the Vatican's opaque finances, was convicted but ultimately absolved by Australia's High Court of allegations he molested two choirboys in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne while he was archbishop in the 1990s.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:09 IST
Cardinal Pell accuser denies bribe as Vatican intrigue grows
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Australian man who accused Cardinal George Pell of sexually abusing him denied Monday he was bribed for his testimony, shooting down the latest conspiracy theory to roil the Vatican amid a corruption investigation into its shady finances. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has speculated in recent days that Vatican investigators were looking into whether Pell's nemesis at the Vatican, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired 700,000 euros (USD 823,000) in Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell's sex abuse trial.

Pell, brought in by Pope Francis to bring accountability and transparency to the Vatican's opaque finances, was convicted but ultimately absolved by Australia's High Court of allegations he molested two choirboys in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne while he was archbishop in the 1990s. Corriere speculated that Becciu might have "bought" the testimony of Pell's accuser to get Pell out of the Vatican. Becciu and Pell were known to have clashed over the Australian's financial clean-up efforts at the Holy See.

The Corriere report had no sourcing, attribution or details and the report appeared more an effort to discredit Becciu and distract attention from the shortcomings of the Vatican prosecutors' primary investigation into a London real estate venture. Becciu has strongly denied the allegations.

"In relation to what has been published by some organs of information, I categorically deny any interference in the trial of Cardinal Pell," Becciu said in a statement released by his lawyer, Fabio Viglione. Vivian Waller, a lawyer for the prosecution's key witness whose testimony led a jury to initially convict Pell in 2018, said Monday her client hadn't been bribed.

"My client denies any knowledge or receipt of any payments," Waller said in a statement. "He won't be commenting further in response to these allegations." Pell was forced to take a leave of absence from his job as Pope Francis' economy minister in 2017 to return to Australia to face the charges and ultimately stand trial. After Australia's High Court absolved him in April, Pell returned to Rome last week to clean out his Vatican apartment, but has said he intends to make his home in Sydney. Australian prosecutors' star accuser, known in court as "Witness J," first went to police with allegations against Pell on June 18, 2015 — only 18 months after Francis appointed the cardinal as Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and well before his friction with Becciu reached crisis point.

Victoria Police were under pressure at the time to the bring church pedophiles to justice after a state inquiry and then a federal inquiry into institutional abuses of children exposed the extent to which clerics had perpetrated and enabled the molestation of children over decades. Pell's lawyers argue Victoria Police set up a "Get Pell" operation at least a year before any complaint was received about him.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite

Growing risk appetite helped push U.S. stocks and crude prices higher on Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy ...

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making an...

Trump tweets he'll be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.(AP) RUPRUP

Trump tweets hell be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.AP RUPRUP...

Soccer-Colombian keeper ruled out of World Cup qualifiers after being ordered to self-isolate

Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombias World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile as his entire Napoli team has been placed into isolation by Italian health officials after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the Colombian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020