Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK LG directs installation of mobile towers in Machil area near LoC

Sinha made the announcement during his visit to Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the fourth day of the 'Back to Village' programme which aims to take governance to the doorsteps of the people in the union territory. The announcement of mobile connectivity in the area comes days after the areas of Machil and Keran got electricity through National Electricity Grid -- ending their 70 years-long wait for power.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:17 IST
JK LG directs installation of mobile towers in Machil area near LoC
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed immediate installation of mobile towers in the frontier Machil in Kupwara district to provide mobile telephony connectivity to the remote area. Sinha made the announcement during his visit to Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the fourth day of the 'Back to Village' programme which aims to take governance to the doorsteps of the people in the union territory.

The announcement of mobile connectivity in the area comes days after the areas of Machil and Keran got electricity through National Electricity Grid -- ending their 70 years-long wait for power. An official spokesman said during the visit, Sinha took note of the long-pending issues of the local population and announced local recruitment rallies in armed forces for the unemployed youth of the area. "The Lt Governor also issued directions for immediate installation of five mobile towers in the area, fulfilling a much-needed demand of the people of the area, who had been ruing for mobile connectivity for the past several decades," the spokesman said. Referring to the Kupwara-Baramulla Rail Line, Sinha said it was the UT administration's top priority for which the initial survey has already been undertaken.

He inaugurated some projects such as the 33 KV Khumriyal-Machil line costing Rs 4.72 crore which connects the area to the National Grid, BSNL V- Sat for internet, 24 bunkers/alternate secure shelters sheds, Panchayat assets worth Rs 80.65 lakh created in the last one year, the spokesman said, adding, Gram panchayat action plan 2021-22 of Machil was also unveiled on the occasion. He congratulated the people of Machil and Keran for getting electricity through National Electricity Grid. He assured that the efforts are also underway to connect remaining habitations with the Power Grid as well.

Underlining the water deficit topography of the district, the Lt Governor called for installing solar-powered water pumps to provide water to deficit areas of the district. The LG said he wanted to create an ecosystem in J-K, which promotes self-employment, enterprises, manufacturing, industries and also bridges the skill gaps to make rural areas of the Union Territory 'Atmanirbhar'.

He said there is a need to work on the promotion of local crafts and imparting traditional skill training to generate self-employment. He said Kupwara figures in the list of best performing aspirational districts and it will be turned into a modern industrial hub for walnut production and processing. In the last three months, 246 local youths, including 122 girls, have been trained for village entrepreneurship, he added.

The Lt Governor also distributed Kisan Credit Cards, Sports Kits, and handed over financial assistance, various certificates, and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes. "We do not lack funds, but awareness and planned execution. Rs 200 crore have been allotted for development of village industries in J-K; going to secure investment of more than Rs 25 thousand crores very soon," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said he understands the difficulties faced by Kupwara due to its proximity to the border. "I come with a promise that the government is striving to connect Kupwara and other remote areas of J-K with the nation through all-round development. The government is focusing on promoting key sectors, including food processing, identified for investment which would help generate lots of employment avenues within the district. "Let us make a promise to ourselves that we will work with dedication and honesty to make our education system robust and professionally competent," he said.

The spokesman said, during the visit, the locals of the area expressed gratitude to the LG for the recent announcement regarding the use of Raj Bhavan choppers during medical emergencies and evacuation situations, especially during winters. Later, the Lt Governor met with various public delegations from remote areas and took stock of their issues and developmental needs. He assured them that all their genuine issues and demands will be addressed on merit and all efforts shall be made to provide the best rural road connectivity, bunkers, and other necessary infrastructure, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite

Growing risk appetite helped push U.S. stocks and crude prices higher on Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy ...

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making an...

Trump tweets he'll be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.(AP) RUPRUP

Trump tweets hell be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.AP RUPRUP...

Soccer-Colombian keeper ruled out of World Cup qualifiers after being ordered to self-isolate

Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombias World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile as his entire Napoli team has been placed into isolation by Italian health officials after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the Colombian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020