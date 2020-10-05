Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women from disadvantaged social groups at greater risk of gender-based violence: UN in India

UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government," Srivastava said in a statement. "Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:51 IST
Women from disadvantaged social groups at greater risk of gender-based violence: UN in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN in India Monday voiced concern over the "continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls" in the country and said the rape and murder cases in Hathras and Balrampur remind that disadvantaged social groups are at a greater risk of gender-based violence. The External Affairs Ministry reacted strongly to the statement, saying the UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government and asserted that any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided since the investigation process is still underway. In a statement, UN Resident Coordinator in India Renata Dessallien said it is essential that authorities ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice speedily and families are empowered to seek timely justice, social support, counselling, healthcare and rehabilitation.

"The UN in India is profoundly saddened and concerned at the continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls in India," it said. "The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balarampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence," it added. The steps being taken by the Indian government to strengthen safety measures for women and girls are welcome and urgent, the United Nations said.

"We support the Prime Minister's call for strict action against the culprits. Entrenched social norms and behaviour of men and boys that lead to gender-based violence must be addressed," it said. "The UN stands committed to providing continued support to the government and civil society to address violence against women. As we fight the challenge of COVID-19 with the determination to build back better India, building respectful relationships devoid of prejudices and gender biases is a top priority," it added.

In response to the statement, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said such incidents have been taken extremely seriously by the government. "Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government," Srivastava said in a statement.

"Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of our society," he said. The recent case of violence and sexual assault of a Dalit woman in Hathras has led to nation-wide protests and agitations.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a Delhi hospital last Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She breathed her last on Tuesday. Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men. The victim''s mother has alleged that that the rapists broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by the police.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Canada suspends drone technology sales to Turkey after claims of use by Azeri forces

Canada has suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probes allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia, a senior official said on Monday. Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to cl...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TESTFourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1...

UPDATE 2-New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020