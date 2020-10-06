Syria's Assad calls Turkey's Erdogan the 'main instigator' in Nagorno-Karabakh -RIA
The fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians over the region began on Sept. 27 and has escalated to its deadliest level since the 1990s. The fighting has increased international concern that other regional powers could be dragged into the conflict - Turkey has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan while Armenia has a defence pact with Russia.Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:17 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of being the main instigator of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, speaking in an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Tuesday. The fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians over the region began on Sept. 27 and has escalated to its deadliest level since the 1990s.
The fighting has increased international concern that other regional powers could be dragged into the conflict - Turkey has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan while Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenians
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Syrian
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Armenians to stand against leadership amid clashes with Azerbaijan
'We want more': Armenians in America push Trump administration to support homeland
Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians says civilian areas are under fire
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire