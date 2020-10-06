U.S. judge to hold Nov. 4 hearing on Commerce Dep't TikTok ban

A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would hold a Nov 4 hearing on whether to allow the U.S. government to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that the website has warned would effectively ban the app's use in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington on Sept. 27 issued a preliminary injunction that barred the U.S. Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc Google app stores from offering TikTok for download. Nichols must now decide whether to block the other aspects of the order set to take effect on Nov. 12. Nichols' new hearing is scheduled for one day after the presidential election.