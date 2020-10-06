Left Menu
TSHRC seeks reports from police over teen girl set on fire for resisting rape bid in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from theKhammam police in connection with an incident in which a 13-year-old girlwas allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:15 IST
TSHRC seeks reports from police over teen girl set on fire for resisting rape bid in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from theKhammam police in connection with an incident in which a 13-year-old girlwas allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his attempt to rape her. The Commission on its own took cognisance of media reports about the atrocity on the minor girl, who suffered over 70 per cent burns and initially was treated at a private hospital in Khammam town and subsequently shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

While calling for a report from KhammamCommissionerof Police Tafseer Iqubal on the incident, the Commission pointed out lapses on part of the private hospital where the girl was initially treated without informing the police, and even her family. The Commission posted the matter to November 6.

The girl was working as a domestic help at the 26-year-old mans house in Khammam town and based on her statement, he was taken into custody and booked on charges of attempt to rape and murder. Though the incident occurred on September 18, it came to light only on Monday after police received information about the girl undergoing treatment for burns at a private hospital.

Police said the private hospital had not informed them about the incident and action would be initiated against it by health authorities for allegedly hiding the details.

