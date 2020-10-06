Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rape accuser seeks to bar U.S. government from her defamation lawsuit

The writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store a quarter century ago argued that he cannot hide behind his job as U.S. president to escape as a defendant from her defamation lawsuit. In a Monday night filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for former Elle magazine columnist E.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:17 IST
Trump rape accuser seeks to bar U.S. government from her defamation lawsuit
US President Donald Trump (Source: Trump's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

The writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store a quarter century ago argued that he cannot hide behind his job as U.S. president to escape as a defendant from her defamation lawsuit.

In a Monday night filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll urged a judge to reject the Department of Justice's bid to replace Trump's private legal team and substitute the government as a defendant, with taxpayers footing the bill for costs and any damages. In June 2019, Trump denied raping Carroll in Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s, or even knowing who she was. Her lawyers said Trump was not acting in his role as president when he said that.

"There is not a single person in the United States--not the President and not anyone else--whose job description includes slandering women they sexually assaulted," the lawyers wrote. The Justice Department and a lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan oversees the case.

Last month, the department said Trump acted "within the scope of his office as president" when speaking with the press about Carroll, and was shielded from her lawsuit under the Federal Tort Claims Act. But in Monday's filing, Carroll's lawyers Roberta Kaplan and Joshua Matz said that law generally covered lower-level government employees, often in federal agencies, but not the president.

The lawyers also noted that since taking office, Trump has sometimes claimed his business dealings and Twitter activity were "personal" matters. They said this made it incongruous for his comments about Carroll to be "presidential" in nature. "Only in a world gone mad could it somehow be presidential, not personal, for Trump to slander a woman who he sexually assaulted," they wrote.

Several women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct occurring before he took office. He has denied their claims.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Ukraine sign €300m loan to improve energy efficiency of public buildings

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine signed a 300 million loan to improve the energy efficiency of some 1 000 public-owned buildings, including schools, cultural centres, ki...

Bulgadhi village sanitised as many people visited it after Hathras incident

Bulgadhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh was sanitised after multiple visits by various organisations and political leaders following the alleged gangrape as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Mayor of Hathras Ashish Sharma...

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...

T gana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020