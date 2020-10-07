BJP leader's murder: One more arrested, two detained

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday arrested one more person and detained two others for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior officer of the agency said. Shukla, a civic body councillor in North 24 Parganas, was shot dead on Sunday evening by motorcycle-borne assailants at Titagarh, around 20 km from Kolkata.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after surfing through CCTV footages of Titagarh roads, conducted raids at several places and nabbed them, the officer said. "Going by the CCTV footage near an intersection close to Titagarh, we have identified the bikers who were present at the location where Shukla was murdered on Sunday. It seems there are people who have come from neighbouring states to carry out the crime. We are trying to spot them, the investigation is on," the officer said.

Altogether three persons have been arrested in the case so far, he added. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts reached the murder spot on Wednesday and collected samples from there, as part of the investigation process.