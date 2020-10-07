AAP demands action against Punjab, Haryana for neglecting stubble-burning issue

The AAP demanded on Wednesday that the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA take stringent action against the Punjab and Haryana governments for allegedly neglecting the stubble-burning issue and claimed that these states are guilty of criminal negligence and dereliction of duty towards dealing with air pollution. In a statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Delhi cannot fight the war against pollution alone and by itself. "The air quality and the pollution of Delhi are heavily dependent on the pollution generated in the neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The wind direction brings the polluted air to the national capital from these neighbouring states, which results in Delhi becoming a gas chamber," Chadha said.

He said Punjab and Haryana are guilty of criminal negligence towards the matter of air pollution as they have not taken any serious comprehensive steps to stop stubble-burning. Chadha said the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) ought to take stringent action against the two states for neglecting the issue.

"We want to request the Supreme Court-appointed watchdog to take note of the matter and take stern action against these states. The estimation is that nearly 35 million tonnes of stubble will be burnt this year, combining Punjab and Haryana," he said.