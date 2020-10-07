Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwani Kumar: Lover of Cartoons ends life in tragic way

A lover of the Tom and Jerry cartoon show, Ashwani Kumar, who had a posting in Raj Bhavan as well as headed the premier probe agency CBI, ended his life in a tragic way with his body being found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:41 IST
Ashwani Kumar: Lover of Cartoons ends life in tragic way
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A lover of the Tom and Jerry cartoon show, Ashwani Kumar, who had a posting in Raj Bhavan as well as headed the premier probe agency CBI, ended his life in a tragic way with his body being found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday evening. The 69-year-old, survived by his wife and son, is remembered by his former colleagues and even the present officers as a perfect soft-spoken gentleman who always wore a graceful smile.

Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was a surprise announcement for the post of the Director CBI in August 2008 when two other names, of those senior to him, were doing the rounds for the prestigious posting. This was the time when the agency was grappling with controversies surrounding the infamous Aarushi murder case of Noida. "I like Tom and Jerry cartoon show. Police is like the cat while the criminals are like mice. So Tom never leaves Jerry," Kumar had said in an interview to PTI in 2008 after taking over as the CBI Director.

"I am in the game of Tom and Jerry and I have to do my job," he had said. Kumar had expressed his displeasure over the probe into the Aarushi murder case and had taken upon himself to take it to a logical conclusion. "This case is a litmus test for me. I need to know who killed Aarushi -- parents or someone else. I feel agitated within over this case," he had commented.

During his tenure, a closure report had been prepared which later formed the basis of arrest and conviction of Aarushi's parents. Both the parents are now out on bail and the case is being heard in higher courts. Kumar, a recipient of the President's Police medal for meritorious and distinguished services, had served as joint director (north) and additional director (anti-corruption) in the CBI. Besides, he had a stint in the Special Protection Group. "A man of integrity and honesty who was always smiling in tiring conditions. I am shocked," recalls former CBI Director P C Sharma. Kumar served under him as the joint director (policy), a post within the CBI which is a bridge between the government and the agency.

During his stint as the CBI Director, Kumar laid a special focus on the growing economic offences and roped in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to help the agency in probing white collar crimes. Hailing from the small town of Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar after becoming the Director General of Police of his home state had ordered removal of all barriers and check posts which used to cause long traffic jams in the state.

In 2013, the then UPA government appointed him as Governor of Nagaland, a post from which he tendered his resignation after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014. He was the first CBI Director to have been appointed to the post of Governor as he was considered close to the then power corridors. An avid lover of devotional music and ghazals, Kumar had taken on to academics and was teaching for sometime at the O P Jindal University in Haryana.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

APTEL upholds MERC order on compensation for Adani Power arm

Adani Power on Wednesday said power tribunal APTEL has upheld an order of electricity regulator MERC for compensation for non-availability of coal for its arm Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd APML. Appellate Tribunal of Electricity APTEL has is...

Fertiliser use is fuelling climate-warming nitrous oxide emissions -study

The rising use of nitrogen-based fertilisers is driving up global emissions of nitrous oxide, a lesser-known greenhouse gas, complicating efforts to limit climate change, scientists reported in a study on Wednesday.Most of the focus in curb...

Catholic bishop in Missouri criticized for letter on voting

The bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph in Missouri is urging parishioners to vote for candidates who are anti-abortion, which some critics contend amounts to an endorsement of Republican candidates. In a letter dated September 14, Bishop Jame...

Wisconsin to open field hospital outside Milwaukee as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Wisconsin will open a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases that have overwhelmed hospitals across the state, Governor Tony Evers said on Wednesday.The hospital will open within the next week after hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020