SI 'slaps' elderly man, transferred as video goes viral

A 69-year-old dail wage earner was allegedly slapped by a sub-inspector of police and shoved into a jeep after being caught riding a two-wheeler along with his friend without wearing helmets at Chadayamangalam here on Wednesday. A video of the assault went viral on social media following which state police chief Loknath Behera directed transfer of SI (Probation)Shajeen of Chadayamangalam police station to the Kerala Armed Police battalion in Kuttikanam for "intensive training", police said.

The elderly man, Ramachandran Nair, was riding pillion. According to reports, the two were asked to pay Rs 1,000 as fine for not wearing helmets.

They pleaded that they did not have the money and were going for work and would remit it at the police station. When Nair refused to get into the police jeep, he was allegedly assaulted by the SI and pushed into the vehicle.