Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need thorough investigation of Sivasankar in gold smuggling

She was selected in Space Park as she was close to Sivasankar, trustworthy and reliable and her appointment was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala, the ED said, quoting her statement given to it. Suresh further stated that another key accused, Ramees, had approached her and Sarith for smuggling gold.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:53 IST
Need thorough investigation of Sivasankar in gold smuggling

The Enforcement Directorate has said a thorough investigation of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar is required in the Kerala gold smuggling case as he allegedly facilitated opening a locker in a bank for prime accused Swapna Suresh. The locker with a nationalised bank was used by Suresh to keep the profits from the smuggling, ED, probing the money trail in the smuggling case, said in the interim charge-sheet filed on Tuesday in the Special Court for PMLA cases against Suresh and two other co-accused Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair.

Opposition Congress and BJP latched on to the ED's charge sheet and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the "link between" him and Suresh "has been proved". The agency claimed Suresh had given a statement to it, saying she was selected in the state government-promoted Space Park project as she was close to Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Vijayan.

Her appointment was in the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala, the ED said. Reacting to the ED's submissions, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala of Congress alleged the ED has found that the appointment of Suresh at the Space Park was "with the knowledge" of the Chief Minister.

"The link between the accused in the smuggling case and the chief minister is proved. He does not have the right to continue in the post. We seek his resignation," he told reporters. BJP leader K Surendran said it was "shocking" that Suresh during her official meetings with Sivashankar had met the Chief Minister 5-6 times.

In his August 12 and 15 statements to the ED, given under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sivasankar admitted he had facilitated opening of the bank locker by Suresh jointly with his chartered accountant P Venugopal with SBI, Thiruvananthapuram branch, the agency said. Venugopal was referred to her by Sivasankar to manage her funds and she trusted the IAS officer, it added.

Sivasankar has denied having knowledge of Suresh being in possession of huge cash, the ED said in the interim charge-sheet. It added the probe revealed Suresh was directly involved in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage and had earned lucrative profits from it.

The proceeds of the crime had been kept in the bank locker in the form of gold and cash, which were already seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi, the ED said. "In the light of the above, the role of M Sivasankar, who was the key person in the present government, in the entire episode has to be thoroughly investigated and the mirror image of the electronic evidences has to be confronted with him as well as the accused persons and others", the ED said.

In August 2019, Suresh resigned from the UAE Consulate and sought the help of the suspended IAS officer, then principal secretary of Chief Minister, to get a job, the agency said. In her statement to the ED, Suresh claimed Sivasankar had asked her to submit her resume to PriceWaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PWC) over an opening in the Space Park project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL), the agency said.

Suresh had put Sivasankar's name as a reference in her resume and she was selected for the opening in the Space Park in October 2019. She was selected in Space Park as she was close to Sivasankar, trustworthy and reliable and her appointment was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala, the ED said, quoting her statement given to it.

Suresh further stated that another key accused, Ramees, had approached her and Sarith for smuggling gold. They decided to smuggle gold and arranged for two trial consignments, it said, adding, Sarith had forged the required documents and after clearance, he and Suresh handed over the gold to Sandeep Nair.

Gold was smuggled through Thiruvananthapuram airport on 21 occasions and she had facilitated it. Sarith gave the smuggled gold to Sandeep, who in turn gave it to Ramees, the ED charged. In her statement to the ED on August 8, Suresh said she met Sivasankar around eight times officially, but many times unofficially.

She has also said she met Sivasankar five to six times in the presence of the Chief Minister of Kerala, the ED said in the interim charge-sheet. Central agencies, including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate, are conducting a separate probe into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5.

Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh and Sarith, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case..

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020