Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to go down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early 2021 -Trump adviser

The United States will reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 early next year, national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday, offering greater detail about the pace and scope of the drawdown from America's longest war. A landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban in February said that foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 03:06 IST
U.S. to go down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early 2021 -Trump adviser
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States will reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 early next year, national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday, offering greater detail about the pace and scope of the drawdown from America's longest war.

A landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban in February said that foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government. President Donald Trump and other officials have said that the United States will go down to between 4,000 and 5,000 troops in Afghanistan around November.

Beyond that, officials have said that a reduction will depend on conditions in Afghanistan. "When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan. As of today there are under 5,000 and that will go to 2,500 by early next year," O'Brien said at an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The White House's plan for the drawdown will almost certainly be subject to review should Trump lose his bid for a second term in next month's election. Taliban and Afghan government-backed negotiators have agreed on a broad code of conduct to advance the intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, even as key differences between the two warring sides remain, three official sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A ceasefire is a top priority for the Afghan officials and the western diplomats who are facilitating these talks. While the talks have been taking place in Qatar's capital Doha, scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes. Dozens of civilians have also died in recent weeks.

"Ultimately, the Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement ... It's going to be slow progress, it's going to be hard progress, but we think it's a necessary step – we think Americans need to come home," O'Brien said. About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in the Afghan conflict and many thousands more wounded.

Wednesday also marks 19 years since the United States invaded Afghanistan to topple the Taliban rulers who had harbored al Qaeda militants who attacked the United States.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen

The World Health Organization, UNICEF and partners said there are about 2 million stillbirths every year, mostly in the developing world, according to the first-ever global estimates published on Thursday. The UN health agency said that las...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tra...

What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealands upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the countrys next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote.Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumb...

Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

Republican Gov Greg Abbott said Wednesday that bars can begin reopening in Texas for the first time since June, ending one of the last full coronavirus lockdown measures put in place following a deadly summer outbreak. However, Abbotts orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020