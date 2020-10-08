Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks ED to respond to Deepak Kochhar's pleas to quash FIR in money laundering case

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kochhar, sought quashing of ECIR registered by the ED saying it was bad in law and that Kochhar was not informed about the grounds of arrest in writing. He also sought to declare as illegal the order of a special judge, Mumbai, remanding Kochhar to ED custody and to set aside further remand orders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:01 IST
HC asks ED to respond to Deepak Kochhar's pleas to quash FIR in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Deepak Virendra Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking quashing of FIR in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Justice A J Bhambhani issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report in the matter.

The high court also asked the agency to file a status report on Kochhar’s plea seeking interim bail on ground of his present medical condition as he is admitted to Apollo Hospital here after being tested positive for COVID-19. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kochhar, sought quashing of ECIR registered by the ED saying it was bad in law and that Kochhar was not informed about the grounds of arrest in writing.

He also sought to declare as illegal the order of a special judge, Mumbai, remanding Kochhar to ED custody and to set aside further remand orders. “Since the arrest is illegal, the consequent orders of remand would also be untenable in law,” he argued.

Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, raised preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition. He contended that although the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) was recorded in Delhi, since the offence was committed in Mumbai, the jurisdictional court is special judge, Mumbai and appeal would lie before the Bombay High Court.

Rohatgi disputed the position saying Kochhar was seeking quashing of the entire proceedings over which the Delhi High Court will have jurisdiction. The high court granted time to Mahajan to file a status report on the issue of territorial jurisdiction and medical ground and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

The ED had arrested Kochhar on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe. Kochhar, who is currently in judicial custody, was brought to Delhi by ED for the purpose of questioning during which period he tested COVID-19 positive.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi inaugurates UP's biggest oxygen plant to aid medical supplies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art cryogenic oxygen plant, the biggest in the state, which will help with supplies in hospitals. The ultra-high purity air separation plant with a capacit...

TRP manipulation racket busted, 4 held: Mumbai police chief

Mumbai police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Television Rating Points TRP manipulation racket, adding four persons have been arrested in this case. TRP is a tool to judge which TV programmes are viewed the most and also indicates the ...

Clashes erupt in protests against new Indonesian jobs law

Police and demonstrators clashed in the Indonesian capital on Thursday on the third day of protests and strikes against a polarising new jobs law passed in Southeast Asias largest economy earlier this week. Hundreds of demonstrators gathere...

Pete Lau reveals OnePlus 8T design in Aquamarine Green shade

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau today revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone in the Aquamarine Green color variant of the phone which is set to launch on October 14.The OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green featuring a unique s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020