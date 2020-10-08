Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large Chinese mitten crab crawls into German woman's home

Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic. The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman's residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:46 IST
Large Chinese mitten crab crawls into German woman's home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in southern Germany says a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door. Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning.

Before they arrived, police say, the woman captured the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it. Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.

The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman's residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before. They're not considered dangerous.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

When virtual turns fake: Danish politicians 'meet' Belarusian opposition figure

Danish politicians held a confidential conference call this week with a person who turned out to be impersonating a leading Belarusian opposition politician, the Danish parliament said on Thursday. Members of the Foreign Policy Committee un...

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe after Brexit and will fine drivers who head to ports without the correct documentation.Britain will fully leave the European Union on Dec...

Farmer dies by suicide in UP

A 38-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself over financial problems in Tikratola village here, police said on Thursday. The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Offic...

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020