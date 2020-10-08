Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till November 30

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to extend its restricted functioning till November 30 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted functioning on the same terms as earlier orders, the office of Registrar General Manoj Jain said.

The office order also said that the cases instituted in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 shall also be taken up, as per roster, from November 17. It further stated that the cases already listed before the high court from October 9 to October 20 shall be adjourned en bloc to corresponding dates between December 15 to December 24. "With effect from October 12, two courts of Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall take up the matters through physical mode while the others shall continue to hold court through videoconferencing as per roster to be notified on the website. "All the courts of Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall also record evidence in cases involving urgency or where any direction for expeditious/time bound disposal has been received from this Court or the Supreme Court. The recording of evidence may be by physical mode or by video conferencing as the case may be," the office order said.

The high court had, on March 25, restricted its functioning as well as that of the district courts till April 14. It was subsequently extended to May 3, May 17, May 23, May 31, June 14, June 29, July 15, July 31, August 14, August 31 and September 30. On August 27, the high court decided to partially resume physical hearing of matters from September 1 by two division bench and three single judge benches on a rotation basis.

The number of benches was later scaled down to one division bench and two single judge benches in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and a majority of the lawyers indicating their preference for virtual hearing of cases..