Rape and killing of tribal woman in C'garh: cop suspended

A local police official was suspended on Thursday in connection with the alleged gangrape and killing of an 18-year-old tribal woman in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district two months ago. The incident, which had taken place in July, came to light on Wednesday, following which the police exhumed the woman's body buried in her village in Dhanora police station area and registered a case of gang-rape.

Of the seven accused, five persons including two minors have been held, an official statement said. The victim's uncle had alleged that despite being aware of the incident, then then Station House Officer (SHO) at Dhanora did not pursue the matter further.

"Media reports revealed then Dhanora SHO Ramesh Sori had received information about the incident through local sources 15 to 20 days after it occured and he had asked the victim's family about it. "But Sori neither informed his seniors nor took further legal action," the statement said.

Sori, now posted in Kondagaon Police Lines, was suspended with immediate effect and an enquiry has been ordered against him, it said. The young woman allegedly committed suicide at her house on July 19 after she was raped a day before by seven people, including three minors, at nearby Kanagaon where she had gone to attend a wedding.

"The incident was confirmed by a friend of the victim, who had accompanied her to the marriage function. The family of the victim had not reported the matter to police," the statement claimed. The woman's body was exhumed on Wednesday and autopsy was conducted, it said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 376-D (gang-rape), 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention), it added. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team led by Kondagaon Additional SP to probe the incident.