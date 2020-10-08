Left Menu
Farmer dies by suicide in UP

The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said. The wife of the farmer told police that financial problems often triggered fights in the family.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 38-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself over financial problems in Tikratola village here, police said on Thursday. The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said.

The wife of the farmer told police that financial problems often triggered fights in the family. On Wednesday night too, there was a fight over household expenditure, the SHO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Mau SDM Navdeep Shukla said there are reports of a farmer committing suicide over financial problem. Officials have been sent to the the village for investigations, Shukla added.

