Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgian police abused LGBT+ activists with strip searches, court rules

Europe's top rights court said on Thursday Georgian police had deliberately humiliated LGBT+ activists by strip searching them during a raid, a ruling campaigners hope will help change attitudes towards gay people among local authorities. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found the ex-Soviet republic had breached its international obligations by failing to protect the activists from inhumane and degrading treatment, and by not properly investigating the incident.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:09 IST
Georgian police abused LGBT+ activists with strip searches, court rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's top rights court said on Thursday Georgian police had deliberately humiliated LGBT+ activists by strip searching them during a raid, a ruling campaigners hope will help change attitudes towards gay people among local authorities.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found the ex-Soviet republic had breached its international obligations by failing to protect the activists from inhumane and degrading treatment, and by not properly investigating the incident. "The judgment exposes systemic discriminatory attitudes within the Georgian police, which must now change," said Philip Leach, director of the British-based European Human Rights Advocacy Centre (EHRAC), which represented the claimants.

The Georgian government did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Georgia has witnessed a cultural clash between liberal forces and religious conservatives over the past decade as it has modernised and introduced radical reforms, though it remains socially conservative for the most part.

It has passed anti-discrimination laws in an effort to move closer to the European Union, but LGBT+ rights groups say there is a lack of adequate protection by law enforcement officials in cases involving homophobic abuse. Thursday's ruling stems from a December 2009 raid on the Tbilisi offices of the Inclusive Foundation, Georgia's first but now-defunct LGBT+ organisation, where a group of campaigners, mainly women, had gathered to prepare an art exhibition.

According to witness statements, plain-clothed police officers looking for drugs arrived without showing a warrant and became aggressive upon realising they had entered the premises of an LGBT+ group. The officers insulted the women present, calling them "sick", "perverts" and "dykes", and threatened to reveal their sexual orientation to their families.

Cannabis was found inside the desk of the group's director, who was arrested and charged with a drug offence. He later confessed to the crime and was released on the condition he pay a fine as part of a plea bargain. Nearly all of the women were told to undress - but police did not search the clothes they were told to take off.

In 2010, two of them - Ekaterine Aghdgomelashvili and Tinatin Japaridze - filed a criminal complaint for police abuse with local authorities. They later appealed to the ECHR, which found that while the local case was still ongoing, authorities had yet to undertake a single investigative act.

In a unanimous ruling, judges said police behaviour was "grossly inappropriate" and motivated by homophobic hatred, the court said in a statement. Neither the police nor the government had given reason for the strip searches, leading judges to conclude "their sole purpose had been to embarrass and punish the applicants", the court added.

"It's a very emotional moment. This case changed quite a lot of my life, negatively mostly," Japaridze told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an online call. "After 11 years I have a sense that justice... is in place." The court awarded her and Aghdgomelashvili $2,000 each in damages, and rights campaigners hailed the ruling.

Keti Bakhtadze, a lawyer at the Women's Initiatives Supporting Group (WISG), a Georgian LGBT+ group of which Aghdgomelashvili and Japaridze are members, called it "very important". She said she hoped it would push the government to push legislative changes and introduce sensibilisation campaigns and training on LGBT+ issues for law enforcement officials.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

6 Russian weightlifters banned over doping lab data

Six Russian weightlifters including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov have received bans based on analysis of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory which was at the center of a years-long cover-up scheme. The International Weight...

WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million. India reported 78,524 new cases, followe...

Gokul town being upgraded to boost tourism potential: UP Braj Teerth Parishad

Gokul town is being upgraded in the first phase of renovation and development works to boost tourism in Mathura district, an official of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Thursday. Gokul is the town where Lord Krishna is said...

AP Governor, CM condole Paswan's demise

Amaravati, Oct 8 PTIAndhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan, 74, died at a hospital in Delhi, where he underwent a h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020