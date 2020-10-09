Left Menu
DJB to construct innovation and research centre, testing lab with latest tech

The DJB will also lay sewer lines in the Kirari group of colonies under Rohini catchment area and construct a waste pumping station at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar and Pratap Vihar. At present, the sewage of the colonies goes into the Yamuna through various drains and pollutes it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:01 IST
The Delhi Jal Board will construct an innovation and research centre at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which will carry out pilot studies and allied works like onsite pilot testing, surveys, micro analysis and experts' visits. It will also have a lab equipped with the latest technology to perform advanced testing including detection tests for viruses like COVID.

The laboratory will test and monitor the levels of pollutants like pesticides, heavy metals, antibiotics, and trace elements to ensure safe drinking water supply and proper treatment of wastewater before it drains into the Yamuna. "The DJB will hire domain experts to carry out research, innovations and consultancy for in house projects as well as for other agencies," the utility said in a statement.

The research and innovation centre will also act as a "knowledge bank" for all the ongoing projects like water audits, cleaning of the Yamuna, and round-the-clock water supply. To bring in transparency and widen participation of contractors in the DJB projects, the board accorded approval for enlistment of contractors in all the categories of project ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The objective of the enlistment of contractors is to have a ready list of suitable and competent firms for DJB works so as to minimize the requirement of verification of their credentials at the time of each tender. The DJB will also lay sewer lines in the Kirari group of colonies under Rohini catchment area and construct a waste pumping station at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar and Pratap Vihar.

At present, the sewage of the colonies goes into the Yamuna through various drains and pollutes it. Around 7.25 lakh people in 114 colonies in the Kirari area will be benefitted from the Rs 479-crore sewer line project.

They will have access to better health, hygiene and sanitation. Fifteen million gallons of sewage a day will be treated and released into the Yamuna, it said. The board also accorded approval for implementation of rate contract system for awarding maintenance work up to Rs 10 lakh.

"Under RCS, works up to Rs 10 lakh will be awarded without tenders on the basis of approved item rates," the DJB said.

