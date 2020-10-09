Two held in Bengaluru for running hawala racket

Two people from Gujarat were arrested in the city for allegedly operating an illegal money transfer racket, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team arrested both from Nagrathpet on Thursday and seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh and two mobile phones from them.

The accused hail from Mehsana district of Gujarat. A case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.