Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azeris and ethnic Armenians fight before planned talks with Russia

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan did not attend the Geneva talks but was expected to meet Russian, French and U.S. officials in Moscow on Monday. The latest fighting in the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has raised fears that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, will be dragged into the conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:51 IST
Azeris and ethnic Armenians fight before planned talks with Russia

Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Friday as Russia prepared to host talks with the warring sides' foreign ministers on ending the deadliest battles in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years. Russia's foreign ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying Armenia and Azerbaijan had accepted the offer of talks after the Kremlin invited their foreign ministers to the Russian capital on Friday.

"Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in talks in Moscow. Active preparation is under way," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. It the two foreign ministers meet, it will be the first direct contact known to have taken place between the two former Soviet republics since fighting broke out in their decades-old conflict on Sept. 27.

More than 400 people have been killed in the fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave which under international law belongs to Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan's defence ministry said there had been fierce clashes with ethnic Armenian forces during the night along the line of contact that divides the two sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.

More details of the latest clashes were not immediately available. Fighting has continued despite the start of a concerted peace drive by the United States, France and Russia.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov agreed to attend talks with the three powers on Thursday in Geneva but no details of the meeting have been released. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan did not attend the Geneva talks but was expected to meet Russian, French and U.S. officials in Moscow on Monday.

The latest fighting in the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has raised fears that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, will be dragged into the conflict. CEASEFIRE CALLS

The warring sides have ignored repeated calls to cease military hostilities. Stepanakert, the city ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh consider the capital of an independent state, was under shelling since Friday morning, Nagorno-Karabakh's defence ministry said.

In a sign of alarm in the region, the head of a six-country military alliance led by Russia and including Armenia, warned on Thursday that the group could intervene if Armenian sovereignty were threatened. Washington, Paris and Moscow have led mediation over Nagorno-Karabakh for almost three decades as co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group. A ceasefire has been violated repeatedly since the end of a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000 people.

Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 31 Azeri civilians have been killed and 154 wounded since Sept. 27. It has not disclosed information about military casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh said on Friday 376 of its military personnel and 22 civilians had been killed since Sept. 27.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's main demand for a ceasefire is for Armenia to set a timetable for a withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories. Armenia has ruled out a withdrawal from territory it considers its historic homelands. It has also accused Turkey of military involvement in the conflict and sending in mercenaries, allegations denied by Ankara.

(Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Data Policing: New Chinese algorithms to brand Uyghur 'extremists'

Digitisation is a double-edged sword on one hand, it makes your life hassle-free while on the other it puts a tab on your privacy. Uyghurs are witnessing the second part which puts a check on their privacy. In recent years, the Beijing gove...

Priest dies after being attacked by land grabbers in Rajasthan

A priest died after being set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthans Karauli district, police said on Friday. The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in...

Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy

Further consolidating Indias fraternal relations with Bangladesh at all levels will be his top priority, the new Indian envoy here has said as he termed the existing bilateral ties beyond the strategic partnership. High Commissioner Vikram ...

French hostage freed in Mali: Ordeal was 'spiritual retreat'

French humanitarian worker Sophie Petronin said early Friday she had been treated relatively well during her nearly four years in captivity at the hands of Islamic militants, as she and three other newly released hostages celebrated reunion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020