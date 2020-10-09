Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader Abdullakutty alleges attempt to murder after his car is hit by lorry on highway in Kerala

The car was damaged in the rear side, police said adding a case of rash driving under Indian Penal Code section 279 has been registered against the driver of the lorry following a complaint by Abdullakutty, who was recently appointed as the national office-bearer of BJP. Condemning the incident, BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said the party would hold protest meetings across the state.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:15 IST
BJP leader Abdullakutty alleges attempt to murder after his car is hit by lorry on highway in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 9 (PTI)The car in which BJP national Vice-President A P Abdullakutty was travelling was hit by a lorry in the district early on Friday, with the leader alleging an attempt to murder him. The car was damaged in the rear side, police said adding a case of rash driving under Indian Penal Code section 279 has been registered against the driver of the lorry following a complaint by Abdullakutty, who was recently appointed as the national office-bearer of BJP.

Condemning the incident, BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said the party would hold protest meetings across the state. According to the complaint by Abdullakutty, the incident occurred on a national highway near Valanchery. He also alleged some unidentified men hurled stones at his car earlier as he was returning to his hometown Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said another case has also been registered on a separate complaint by Abdullakutty, a former Kannur MP, that a group of men allegedly abused him while he was having refreshments at a roadside hotel on Thursday night. The case was registered under IPC sections, including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"Both the incidents were planned and a thorough investigation should be made to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind it," Abdullakutty said. Malappuram Superintendent of Police U Abdul Kareem told PTI that two cases had been registered -- one in Ponnani and the other at Kadampuzha police station.

A two-time CPI(M) MP, Abdullakutty was expelled from the Left party in 2009 for expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. Kutty later joined the Congress and was elected to the state assembly twice, but was expelled from the party last year, following which he joined the BJP.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Officials called to work on report of community affected by Nandoni Dam construction

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo has instructed the departmental officials to move with speed in implementing remedial actions contained in the Public Protectors report on the construction of Nandoni Dam.The Public Protec...

Govt allows export of Bangalore Rose onions, Krishnapuram onions

The government of India on Friday allowed the export of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions up to 10,000 metric tons each, till March 31, next year. The government has put the condition that onions will be only exported through th...

DGGI busts exporter cos for availing fraudulent ITC of Rs 61 crore

The GST intelligence arm DGGI has busted fraudulent availment of Input tax credit ITC and cash refund of about Rs 61 crore by certain exporter companies, an official statement said on Friday. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI...

Data Policing: New Chinese algorithms to brand Uyghur 'extremists'

Digitisation is a double-edged sword on one hand, it makes your life hassle-free while on the other it puts a tab on your privacy. Uyghurs are witnessing the second part which puts a check on their privacy. In recent years, the Beijing gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020