HC asks Delhi govt to purchase insurance policies before Nov 30 under CM’s advocates welfare scheme

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to purchase before November 30, insurance policies from LIC and New India Assurance Company (NIAC) for over 29,000 lawyers under the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. The high court passed the order on various petitions relating to implementation of the welfare scheme.

The court was informed that for the group (term) life insurance policies for 28,774 lawyers, the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) final quotation is finalised at Rs 10,07,70,894. For group mediclaim insurance policies for 29,077 advocates, NIAC has finalised at a final rate of Rs 10,500 as per family premium, along with 25 per cent co-payment by advocate concerned.

“In view of the above figures having now been finalised with the companies, the Delhi Government shall now proceed to purchase the insurance policies from LIC for 28,744 members and from NIAC for 29,077 lawyers who are members of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), whose names already stand verified. The purchase of the policies shall be effected on or before November 30,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said. The court said since this is a group insurance policy, each lawyer to whom this benefit is given would be given a letter by the respective Insurance companies specifying that the group (term) life-insurance and group mediclaim insurance has been purchased for their benefit.

“The rates quoted above are slightly higher than what were quoted in November and December, 2019, however, since the figures are within the overall approved budget of the Delhi Government at this stage, the same are being approved by this court,” the judge said. As the policies are meant for the lawyers residing in the national capital, the Delhi government counsel raised an expression that if the benefit of the scheme is extended to those advocates living in the NCR region, the approved budgetary allocation can be exceeded.

To this, the court said this issue would be decided at the time of final hearing and at that stage, the question of budgetary allocation would also be considered. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 6. The court had earlier expressed concerns over the "steep" rise in the premiums for the insurance and mediclaim policies to be provided by LIC and NIAC, respectively, under the welfare scheme.

According to the BCD's plea, by a cabinet decision of December 17, 2019, the Delhi government decided to provide a medical insurance of Rs five lakh and a term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, under the Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme. The corpus of the scheme is Rs 50 crore. The petition contended that no scheme was made available in 2019-20 and even during the COVID crisis, nothing was done.

The court was also hearing a plea moved by advocate Govind Swaroop Chaturvedi, seeking a direction to extend the benefit of the scheme to all those enrolled with the BCD, whether their names appear on the voters' list of the national capital or not. He has said he is enrolled with the BCD, has the membership of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, practises in the courts here, but does not reside in the national capital now and claimed that the notification is discriminatory, illegal and unreasonable.

The plea also said the discrimination on the basis of names on the voters' list in Delhi is not based on any reasonableness. The pleas have sought to quash or modify the government's March 17 notification to the extent of deleting the eligibility condition on the basis of names on the voters' list of Delhi, for extending the welfare benefits.