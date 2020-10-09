Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Delhi govt to purchase insurance policies before Nov 30 under CM’s advocates welfare scheme

The court had earlier expressed concerns over the "steep" rise in the premiums for the insurance and mediclaim policies to be provided by LIC and NIAC, respectively, under the welfare scheme. According to the BCD's plea, by a cabinet decision of December 17, 2019, the Delhi government decided to provide a medical insurance of Rs five lakh and a term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, under the Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:54 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to purchase insurance policies before Nov 30 under CM’s advocates welfare scheme

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to purchase before November 30, insurance policies from LIC and New India Assurance Company (NIAC) for over 29,000 lawyers under the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. The high court passed the order on various petitions relating to implementation of the welfare scheme.

The court was informed that for the group (term) life insurance policies for 28,774 lawyers, the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) final quotation is finalised at Rs 10,07,70,894. For group mediclaim insurance policies for 29,077 advocates, NIAC has finalised at a final rate of Rs 10,500 as per family premium, along with 25 per cent co-payment by advocate concerned.

“In view of the above figures having now been finalised with the companies, the Delhi Government shall now proceed to purchase the insurance policies from LIC for 28,744 members and from NIAC for 29,077 lawyers who are members of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), whose names already stand verified. The purchase of the policies shall be effected on or before November 30,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said. The court said since this is a group insurance policy, each lawyer to whom this benefit is given would be given a letter by the respective Insurance companies specifying that the group (term) life-insurance and group mediclaim insurance has been purchased for their benefit.

“The rates quoted above are slightly higher than what were quoted in November and December, 2019, however, since the figures are within the overall approved budget of the Delhi Government at this stage, the same are being approved by this court,” the judge said. As the policies are meant for the lawyers residing in the national capital, the Delhi government counsel raised an expression that if the benefit of the scheme is extended to those advocates living in the NCR region, the approved budgetary allocation can be exceeded.

To this, the court said this issue would be decided at the time of final hearing and at that stage, the question of budgetary allocation would also be considered. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 6. The court had earlier expressed concerns over the "steep" rise in the premiums for the insurance and mediclaim policies to be provided by LIC and NIAC, respectively, under the welfare scheme.

According to the BCD's plea, by a cabinet decision of December 17, 2019, the Delhi government decided to provide a medical insurance of Rs five lakh and a term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, under the Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme. The corpus of the scheme is Rs 50 crore. The petition contended that no scheme was made available in 2019-20 and even during the COVID crisis, nothing was done.

The court was also hearing a plea moved by advocate Govind Swaroop Chaturvedi, seeking a direction to extend the benefit of the scheme to all those enrolled with the BCD, whether their names appear on the voters' list of the national capital or not. He has said he is enrolled with the BCD, has the membership of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, practises in the courts here, but does not reside in the national capital now and claimed that the notification is discriminatory, illegal and unreasonable.

The plea also said the discrimination on the basis of names on the voters' list in Delhi is not based on any reasonableness. The pleas have sought to quash or modify the government's March 17 notification to the extent of deleting the eligibility condition on the basis of names on the voters' list of Delhi, for extending the welfare benefits.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly farmer killed by tiger in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 65-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a tiger in Manjhara Purab forests under the north Nighasan forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Friday. The partially eaten-up body of Pyare Lal was recovered on Friday from in...

Witnessing strong growth for OYO vacation homes: Ritesh Agarwal

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the hospitality industry as well as the company, but OYO was able to respond to the crisis by making several adjustments and is now witnessing strong growth in vacation homes, OYO Founder Ritesh A...

Arjun Kapoor shares his post Covid-recovery happy face video

Two days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday treated his fans with a short video of his post-recovery happy face. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram to share the video where he is seen smiling as he removes t...

11 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Helmand

At least 11 security force members were killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz and Helmand provinces on Thursday evening, Tolo News reported citing security sources. Taliban attacked security outposts in Ali Abad district in the northern provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020