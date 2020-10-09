MP: IPL betting racket busted in Indore; five held

Five persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, a police team on Thursday raided an apartment in Lasudia area and arrested Saurabh Raghuvanshi, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, Ravi Narwaria, Gaura Saket and Prerna Uppal, additional superintendent of police Guruprasad Parashar said.

The accused, who hailed from Guna, Shivpuri and Jabalpur districts, were staying here to accept bets on IPL matches, he said, adding that the gang had been operating for the past three years. The police have recovered Rs 9,500 cash and details of bets running into more than Rs 10 lakh placed on the ongoing tournament, the official said.

Apart from this, six mobile phones, a laptop, a LED TV and some liquor bottles were also recovered from the scene, he said..