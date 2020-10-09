Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korean group must remove Berlin tribute to "comfort women"

A Berlin district has ordered a local Korean group to remove a statue commemorating women used as sex slaves by Japan during World War II, saying Friday it goes beyond what had been approved.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:57 IST
Korean group must remove Berlin tribute to "comfort women"

A Berlin district has ordered a local Korean group to remove a statue commemorating women used as sex slaves by Japan during World War II, saying Friday it goes beyond what had been approved. The issue of sex slaves, euphemistically called “comfort women,” has been a major source of friction between South Korea and Japan, and the district's decision came after Japan expressed irritation about the statue depicting a woman sitting next to an empty chair.

Stephan von Dassel, mayor of the central Mitte district, said permission had been given for the Korean organization to display a “peace statue” for one year, as a broad “statement against sexualized violence against women in armed conflicts.” Instead, he said, the statue unveiled in late September “exclusively addresses the behavior of the Japanese army in World War II.” “This has led to irritation in Japan on a national and local level and also in Berlin,” he said in a statement. Historians say tens of thousands of Korean women were lured or forced into sexual slavery at Japanese military-run brothels when the Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule in 1910-45.

The Korean association has until Oct. 14 to remove the statue..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Fog ends Mick Schumacher's practice hopes in Germany

Bad weather denied Mick Schumacher his Formula One practice debut and wiped out track action at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday, with the medical helicopter grounded by fog and cars unable to run. Organisers had set the clock running for the...

Vedanta steps closer to delisting; 137.74 cr shares offered in buyback

Vedanta Ltd stepped closer to being delisted from Indian bourses after 137.74 crore shares were tendered at the close of the buyback offer made by the promoters. The shares tendered are more than the 134 crore shares out of the public holdi...

Philippines' Duterte calls special parliament sitting to seal 2021 budget

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called a special session of parliament for Oct. 13-16 to finalise a 4.5 trillion peso 93 billion budget for next year to help the battered economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. It wou...

Rs 25,000 cr industrial investment in offing in J&K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Rs 25,000 crore industrial investment is in the offing and the union territory is going to secure this huge investment after the announcement of a historic industrial pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020