Three held for student's death in go-kart accident

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI): Three people were arrested on Friday on charges of negligence,a day after an engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, police said. The arrested are two managing partners and a worker, according to police.

Investigation revealed that the managing partners were running the go-kart without a valid licence and did not take safety measures, the police said. Also, they did not obey instructions and guidelines issued by state and central governments during the lockdown due to COVID-19, they said.

Following a request from police, the Executive Magistrate-cum-Tahsildar of Balapur Mandal issued orders to seal the go-karting zone,police added. The 21-year-old student, along with her brother and relatives, went to the play zone for a go-karting ride on October 7, they said.

While she and her uncle were riding the go-kart, her helmet came off and her hair got tangled in the rear wheel with her head hitting the head-rest of the seat and she got injured, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The woman was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries yesterday, the police said, adding the cause of the death was negligence on the part of the three arrested. Following a complaint by the womans family, the trio was booked under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and police got the premises closed as its license had expired.