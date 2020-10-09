Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three held for student's death in go-kart accident

The woman was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries yesterday, the police said, adding the cause of the death was negligence on the part of the three arrested.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:25 IST
Three held for student's death in go-kart accident

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI): Three people were arrested on Friday on charges of negligence,a day after an engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, police said. The arrested are two managing partners and a worker, according to police.

Investigation revealed that the managing partners were running the go-kart without a valid licence and did not take safety measures, the police said. Also, they did not obey instructions and guidelines issued by state and central governments during the lockdown due to COVID-19, they said.

Following a request from police, the Executive Magistrate-cum-Tahsildar of Balapur Mandal issued orders to seal the go-karting zone,police added. The 21-year-old student, along with her brother and relatives, went to the play zone for a go-karting ride on October 7, they said.

While she and her uncle were riding the go-kart, her helmet came off and her hair got tangled in the rear wheel with her head hitting the head-rest of the seat and she got injured, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The woman was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries yesterday, the police said, adding the cause of the death was negligence on the part of the three arrested. Following a complaint by the womans family, the trio was booked under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and police got the premises closed as its license had expired.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...

U.S. expects over 1 mln COVID-19 antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

The U.S. government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19 similar to the one President Donald Trump received to treat his illness, according to a top U.S. health official on F...

Eateries in Thane to reopen from tomorrow

Restaurants, food courts and bars in Thane city can reopen from Saturday, the civic body has said. These establishments can remain open between 7 am to 11.30 pm, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.Eateries can reopen in Mir...

Rallying-WRC adds Monza to calendar as final round of the season

Rally Monza, based at the Italian Grand Prix circuit outside Milan, has been added to the world rally championship calendar as the final round of a COVID-19 hit season, organisers said on Friday. The Dec. 4-6 short format asphalt event, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020