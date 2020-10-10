110 kg poppy husk seized, 7 arrested in Jharkhand

Seven persons have been arrested and 110 kg poppy husk seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a Bihar-bound jeep and seized the poppy husk worth over Rs 10 lakh and arrested the occupants of the vehicle, including a woman, near Sevti village in Tarhasi police station area on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said.

Opium is made from poppy husk, he said. One of the arrested persons is from Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining are residents of Palamu district, the officer said.